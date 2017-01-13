Instagram Stories launches live video in the UK

Instagram has rolled out its Live Video feature in the UK. The feature sits within Instagram Stories and offers brands and users another way to connect with friends and followers.

The function competes directly with Snapchat, and Twitter-owned Periscope. It also mirrors parent company Facebook's Live Video.

According to Instagram, as of last week 150 million people had started using Instagram Stories daily. Brands too have embraced the platform with a third of the most-viewed stories coming from businesses.

To use, swipe into the stories camera within the Instagram App and toggle "Live" mode. Live videos disappear as soon as recording stops. Users can also pin a comment, or turn comments off altogether.

The most popular live stories taking place can be found via the 'Top Live' feature in the Explore page.

The feature is also launching in Germany, France, Brazil, Canada and Japan today.

Last week, Instagram disclosed that it was testing full-screen ads within its Stories function. The app said it is partnering with more than 30 companies to test advertising in Stories in the US, including Airbnb, McDonald’s, BuzzFeed, Nike, L’Oreal, General Motors, AT&T, Coca-Cola and Live Nation. The option will become available globally in the coming weeks.