Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

International growth fails to offset US ad revenue decline at Twitter

Twitter's advertising revenue declined slightly in the fourth quarter of 2016 after international growth failed to offset an 11% fall in the US.

Jack Dorsey: Twitter's CEO
Jack Dorsey: Twitter's CEO

According to Twitter’s earnings report for the final three months of 2016, the social media platform generated $638m in ad revenue in the period, down from $641m in the fourth quarter last year.

The company’s total fourth-quarter revenue grew 1% year on year to $717m. This missed analysts’ expectations of $740m, which would have represented 4% year-on-year growth.

Most of Twitter’s ad revenue comes from the US – it reported $440m in US ad revenue during the quarter, down 7%. But international ad revenue grew 11% to $256m in the period.

Mobile advertising made up 89% of total ad revenue.

Across the year as a whole, Twitter’s revenue was $2.53bn, up 14.1% year on year, while its ad revenue rose 12.7% year on year to £2.25bn in 2016.

Twitter’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $751m during the year, up 34.6% compared with 2015. It made a net loss of $457m in 2016, although this was down 12.3% from a year earlier.

The company, which is led by co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey, said it expected advertising revenue growth to continue to lag audience growth in 2017, adding, "Advertising revenue growth may be further impacted by escalating competition for digital ad spending and the re-evaluation of our revenue product feature portfolio, which could result in the de-emphasis of certain product features."

Twitter’s monthly active users reached 319 million, up 4% compared to the same quarter last year. It said its daily active users grew 11% year on year but did not disclose a figure.

In addition to missing analyst’s forecasts, Twitter’s revenue growth compares unfavourably with other social networks.

Facebook’s fourth-quarter ad revenue jumped 53% year on year in 2016 to $8.6bn.

In documents filed last week ahead of a March IPO Snapchat parent Snap’s reported revenue growth of nearly 700% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $404.5m. However, Snap made a net loss of $515m in 2016, up 64.5% year on year.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

2 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

3 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

4 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

5 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

8 Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Share0 shares

9 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

10 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

Robinsons launches home delivery service

Robinsons launches home delivery service

Time Inc gives away free Marie Claire to beauty shop customers

Time Inc gives away free Marie Claire to beauty shop customers

Wikipedia puts Daily Mail on unreliable sources list

Wikipedia puts Daily Mail on unreliable sources list

BBH and Lad Bible executives back start-up VR video platform

BBH and Lad Bible executives back start-up VR video platform

BBDO's Joe Braithwaite moves to Proximity

BBDO's Joe Braithwaite moves to Proximity

More