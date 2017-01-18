IPA and production company row gathers steam

Davies: 'We hope the IPA will reconsider'

In an open letter, published yesterday in Campaign, the companies say they "don’t want to be part of a system" in which agencies invite external bids for production work that they are considering pitching for themselves.

It follows the Department of Justice investigation in the US on whether agencies are intentionally rigging production bids to favour their in-house units.

Forty-three production companies, including B Reel Films and Stink, have now signed the letter, up from an original 15 which consisted of big names Academy, Blink, Outsider, Rattling Stick and RSA Films.

Yesterday the IPA said it was "unreasonable" to suggest agencies should not pitch against production companies for the same work.

Paul Bainsfair, the director-general at the IPA, said the bidding system was not "rigged", and claimed there were numerous examples of independent production companies pitching against agencies’ in-house divisions and winning.

The practice of competing for the same contracts is acceptable as long as agencies notify outside companies that they intend to do so, the IPA believes.

Steve Davies, UK chief executive of the Advertising Producers Association, has also called for stricter guidelines around agencies’ use of in-house production divisions.

In response to the IPA's most recent statement, he countered that there are "myriad examples of agencies deciding to do the work themselves after the production companies asked to pitch have done treatments and budgets and in doing so provided useful creative and methodology".

He added: "That doesn’t mean agencies can’t do the work, simply that they need to decide at the outset if they are doing the work or if they are having production companies treat and bid on it, not both."

WPP, Interpublic Group, Omnicom and Publicis Groupe have been subpoenaed by the DoJ investigation, which has not expanded to the UK.

Davies said: "We hope the IPA will reconsider – they need to stop defending the indefensible."

The full letter, with the additional signatures, is below.