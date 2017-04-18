Emily Tan
Added 16 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

IPG posts flat first quarter revenue growth

Interpublic Group reported revenues of $1.75bn (£1.37bn) in the first three months of the year, up 0.7% year on year.

Roth (l) speaking at the 4A's Transformation conference in April
Roth (l) speaking at the 4A's Transformation conference in April

Organic revenue showed stronger growth, increasing 2.7% compared with the first quarter of 2016. This was comprised of an increase of 2.9% in the US and 2.2% in all other markets. 

This growth is muted when compared with the 6.7% posted in the same period last year

Nevertheless, IPG posted a higher operating income (earnings before interest and taxes) of $29.7m this year compared with $23m in 2016. 

"The first quarter is seasonally small for us, but our first quarter results are consistent with the view we had coming into the year, and the tone of the business remains sound," Michael Roth, Interpublic's chairman and chief executive said in a statement.

Roth went on to say that IPG is on track to deliver on its full-year organic revenue target of 3% to 4%, as well as improving its base operating margin by an additional 50 basis points relative to 2016. 

IPG's operating margins increased by 40 basis points in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. 

The group's total operating expenses increased 0.3% in the first quarter of 2017 from a year ago, compared with revenue growth of 0.7%.

Yesterday IPG Mediabrands' UM received a boost after winning Accenture's global media account, which brought an end to the consultancy's 30-year relationship with MEC. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal
Share April 18, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal

Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to bring Virgin Media to AdSmart, Sky's targeted ad network.

Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

2 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

3 Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

4 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

5 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

6 Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

7 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Share0 shares

8 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans
Shares0

4 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

IPG posts flat first quarter revenue growth

IPG posts flat first quarter revenue growth

Breaking down the stigma around mental health

Breaking down the stigma around mental health

Watch: behind the scenes of Carlsberg's new campaign

Watch: behind the scenes of Carlsberg's new campaign

More