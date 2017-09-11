Ben Bold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

iPhone X: evolutionary design or emperor's new clothes?

Ten years after the iPhone debuted, held aloft by the late Steve Jobs before an enraptured San Francisco audience, Apple launches the roman numeral suffixed iPhone X (and 8 and 8 Plus). "Say hello to the future", the accompanying corporate blurb tell us. But for some, it's a future with little distinction from the past.

iPhone X: say hello to the future?
iPhone X: say hello to the future?

Yesterday's big reveal may have been somewhat deflated by the leaked details of the iPhone X, but Apple fans across the globe heralded its arrival with great fanfare.

Here are some of the details. The X will be priced at $999 (and no respecter of exchange rates, at £999 in the UK), will feature iOS 11, will come in two colours (grey and silver), and is available to pre-order from 3 November.

Aside from the inclusion of the A11 Bionic processor, up to 70% faster than its predecessor, fuelling a 30% graphical speed boost, the big news is that Apple is dropping one of the most visually iconic design elements of the iPhone. The home button is making an exit, with the new phone borrowing other manufacturers' all-screen fascias.

Meanwhile, a new camera will be able to scan a face in three dimensions, allowing the facial recognition software to accurately identify users and unlock their phones. At least, when it works — during yesterday's event Apple exec Craig Federighi's device repeatedly failed to recognise him during his onstage presentation.

While Mel Exon, group chief executive of Sunshine, acknowledges the X is an "irresistibly crafted and immaculately marketed Apple package", all the new bells and whistles are drowned out somewhat by the sound of the competition.

"It's just too hard to ignore the fact Apple's closest rival, Samsung, have offered facial recognition technology and an all-screen design for some time," she says.

"In that context, the £999 price tag feels like cynical behavioural economics in action, versus a price point that reflects a genuine leap forward."

On the one hand, Apple chief executive Tim Cook says the iPhone X is "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone". On the other, for those that Campaign spoke to it's a small, iterative step.

"This release doesn’t change things in any direct way," says James Shepherd, EMEA commercial director at M&C Saatchi Mobile.

"But if we are to build on this mobile platform, that now dominates digital engagement, technological improvements are required from all handset manufactures as they push each other to innovate."

John-Paul Burke, country manager UK and Ireland at mobile game developer and ad platform Gameloft, is more damning.

"In light of yesterday’s iPhone X launch, I resonate more than ever with Simon Pegg when he said: ‘I feel with Apple that I am buying the best book in the world one page at a time.

"Sure, the iPhone X’s new screen will allow for better resolution, which supports further investment from advertisers and content companies into video, mobile gaming and AR – some of mobile’s key areas for growth – but is it enough?"

For Pippa Dunn, founder of Broody and former chief marketing officer of EE, the most exciting innovation from yesterday's launch was not the iPhone X.

"[It] was the cellular Apple watch," she says. "It was technically difficult to deliver from both Apple and the carrier point of view, which is why you only see EE launching it in the UK.

"I have always felt that the watch needed to have the capability to operate independently from the phone. And I think the growing trend of initiatives relating to health and longevity emanating from Silicon Valley make the Apple Watch 3 look like a very interesting device."

It is not the hardware that strikes Johan Hogsander, managing director at Engine’s Transform, as particularly noteworthy. More the software development that accompanies it.

"Despite the presentation hiccups [at yesterday’s launch event], Apple’s diversification as a tech brand, into areas like healthcare, the Internet of Things and even content, means it’s constantly building a digital ecosystem that the likes of Samsung are struggling to penetrate in the same way," he says.

"The comparatively glacial evolution of the iPhone doesn’t mask the fact that Apple are still leading the way."

Apple may be leading the way, but according to Alex Smith, founder of business consultancy Basic Arts, while Apple fanboys will love the new iPhone, the rest of us might feel that something is missing.

"That something is innovation," he says. "By which I mean real innovation, the kind that changes people’s lives and society at large. We’re constantly told that we’re living in an age of unstoppable technological progress, but if we compare the iPhone 8 to the original from 2007 we might question that."

He argues that technology hit a plateau a decade ago, that we’ve "merely tinkered since".

"A bold new dawn is always around the corner we’re told, be it in the form of wearables, AI, biotech, you name it. And yet we still wait."

Shepherd though insists that though it is no "great leap forward", "every time a new handset comes out, it is making small iterative improvements on the market norm".

"This then pushes Samsung and HTC to match or better their competitor’s innovations the next time they release a device."

Exon concurs, but insists that Apple is a long way from reshaping the market it carved out a decade before, that yesterday's reports of a radical redesign "feel very emperor's new clothes".

"My suspicion is that, whilst there will continue to be more incremental innovation for some time in this enormous and lucrative market, the very idea of a 'handset' is probably the thing holding Apple and the smartphone market back," she says.

"A real leap forward will require the ability to mass produce a much more sophisticated AI and gestural interaction-based product, that is portable. It probably won't involve a screen at all. In other words, it will require some genuinely new clothes."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Open canvas: the best in outdoor

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

Open canvas: the best in outdoor

AGENCY
Christian Knowles-Fitton, managing director, Bark&Bite

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

Why it pays to be direct

MEDIA
Keeping it pukka for the working mother

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

Keeping it pukka for the working mother

AGENCY
Job description: Digital project manager

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

Job description: Digital project manager

MOST READ
TRENDING
Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing
Share September 11, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Sir Martin Sorrell should consider more radical ways to restructure and simplify WPP in response to slowing revenue growth and changing client needs, according to people inside and outside the company.

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

2 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

3 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Share0 shares

7 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

8 Facebook's Nicola Mendelsohn reveals the first question leaders should always ask

Share0 shares

9 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

10 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares