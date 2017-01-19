Iris hires St Luke's co-founder Grant for global Samsung business

John Grant: wins newly-created global role at Iris

In the newly-created role, Grant will be responsible for creating and converting global opportunities for Samsung, as well as collaborating with Iris planning teams across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Grant, who has a career spanning 30 years, left St Luke’s in 1999 to go into consultancy. He was a planner at Chiat/Day at the time of the agency’s sale to TBWA in 1995 and was key to the subsequent breakaway of the London office to form St Luke’s.

In 2002 he launched an ethical marketing services shop called The Generative Company and since then has had posts at Ministry of Sound as creative director and the Design Council as a consultant.

Sam Noble, co-founder and deputy chief executive of Iris, said: "John’s track record in brand innovation and transformative strategic thinking is second to none and he's been a valued collaborator with the agency for many years.

"We’re delighted that he wants to focus on helping both iris and Samsung to become the most inspiring, exciting and innovative businesses we can be."