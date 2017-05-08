Iris redeploys APAC creative Grant Hunter to Europe ECD role

Grant Hunter: will support creative output across Iris' European offices

Reporting to global chief creative officer Shaun Mcilrath, Hunter will be tasked with joining up Iris teams in Amsterdam and Munich, as well as supporting creative output across European offices in the newly-created role.

Since 2010 Hunter has been the regional creative director in Asia-Pacific, where he was responsible for all of Iris’ creative output across the region, including for clients such as Diageo, Adidas and Samsung. He was also the lead creative on Iris’ London 2012 Olympic Mascot work.

Before joining Iris in 2006 he worked in several art director roles for Leo Burnett, KVFC and IMP.

Iris has also bolstered its senior creative team in London with two new hires from McCann Worldgroup and Albion respectively – Rachid Ahouiyek and Debs Gerrard.

Ahouiyek has joined after four years at McCann, where he was responsible for global creative on Zurich Insurance, as well as Chevrolet and Nespresso. He has previously worked at Wieden & Kennedy, where he worked on the Nike, Electronic Arts and Coca-Cola accounts, and Saatchi & Saatchi as a senior creative on Toyota’s creative business.

At Iris he will be leading creative on the Adidas account among other clients.

Originally from New Zealand, Gerrard spent seven years at Albion and was promoted to creative director in 2014. Her portfolio of work includes Thomas Cook’s "Pool kid", Compare the Market, Unilever and Adidas. This year she was named as one of 30 Future Leaders by Creative Equals.

At Iris, Gerrard is tasked with bringing together teams around social, content, digital innovation and creative product to create ever more interesting and diverse campaigns for clients.

Both Ahouiyek and Gerrard will report into joint executive creative directors Andy Taylor and David Prideaux.

Mcilrath said: "Rachid and Debs represent the first of wave of new senior recruits in London. We have new executive creative directors in place in Amsterdam and New York.

"And, crucially, we’ve Grant back to oversee the output of all our agencies in Europe. This is about creating depth and breadth of quality, so it’s a really exciting time."