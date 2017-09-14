Isobar creative chief: Hospital Records' podcast is my secret work weapon

When it comes to secret weapons I’d like to think I’m a Tony Stark, equipped with an arsenal for every situation. I’ll continually add to my ideas file – packed full of useless thoughts, ideas, facts and fiction. And share seemingly random links, films and images on Pinterest to feed its suggestion algorithm. And of course, there’s my family.

So, why is my chosen secret weapon a podcast?

Well, this is no ordinary podcast. It’s a 335+ edition, five-star, multi-award-winning entertainment show that shines a bright light. It’s where the best modern brands need to head, and what being excellent in digital means.

The music is standout – a mix of new releases, exclusives, demos, classics and mixes – which motivate, excite and energise. This is the perfect complement to a work session, especially when heading to a deadline. It’s also perfect for travelling our great city, to or from the office.

I love the enthusiastic commentary from the main host, London Elektricity, aka Tony Colman. He’s the label chief executive, and a DJ, producer and artist who is often described as a "generation-bridging, favourite uncle". His often political, always positive, mainly entertaining and passionate chat can’t fail to engross you. He’s a personal motivator, a cheerleader for the straightforward fun-loving geek. Welcoming all to the drum ’n’ bass tribe.

I often binge on it, reloading key tracks or whole editions. I love revisiting it after a break - it’s like the feeling of being back in your favourite place, or hanging out with your best mates.

No matter how bad things feel, a listen ensures I’m smiling before long. And I’m clearly not the only one. The shared emotional stories from the crowd are honest, personal and truly uplifting.

Every listen is a reminder of what we strive to do – transform business, brands and people’s lives, based on real values, with purpose, for a real engaged community. We live in a world where the best organisations work tirelessly to attract customers who together build their brand. And Hospital Records does this with aplomb, creating culture as it goes. It’s a brand that really lives it, and that is the weapon to take with you, every day.

Simon Gill is chief creative officer of Isobar