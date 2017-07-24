Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Isobar UK refocuses into commerce and experience

Dentsu Aegis Network is refocusing its digital shop Isobar UK around commerce.

Kellogg's: Isobar's biggest account loss last year
Kellogg's: Isobar's biggest account loss last year

The agency had been under a strategic review since September last year to analyse how DAN could "transform" the business to better meet the needs of clients. 

Isobar launched its global practice Isobar Commerce earlier this week, covering commerce strategy and consulting, customer experience design, data and technology implementation and platform management.

The company has entered a "period of consultation" with some members of staff as it reviews the capabilities and skills needed for the refocus. It added that by bringing eCommera and Isobar together its headcount is 130 people, and the agencies will continue to be led by chief executive Karl Weaver and managing director Susanne Jones respectively.

Isobar UK has had a difficult time, losing 12 accounts last year including the Kellogg account to DigitasLBi, and the departure of EMEA chief creative officer Nick Bailey. Its chief executive Steven Moy also left in March this year.

Staff headcount had dropped by 37% to 127 last year, Isobar UK disclosed in its most recent Campaign School Report.

A statement from DAN said: "We see the biggest opportunity at the intersection of experience and commerce.

"With the recent announcement of the Isobar Commerce practice, it feels that now is the right time to refocus Isobar around these capabilities and inline with our global vision – to transform business, brands and people’s lives with the creative use of digital.

"Therefore we are making some adjustments to our organisation to support our vision, client-led approach and prepare for our next phase of growth."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

2 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

3 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

4 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

5 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

6 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

Share0 shares

7 Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Share0 shares

8 Movers and shakers: Argos, Vodafone, TBWA\London

Share0 shares

9 Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Share0 shares

10 Peter Souter to remain as chairman of TBWA\London

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Vauxhall champions 'pyjama mamas' in bold debut ad campaign by Mother

Share0 shares

10 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares