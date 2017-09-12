Simon Gwynn & Matthew Chapman
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

'It's probably just a slightly better phone': what did Dmexco have to say about the iPhone X?

Campaign spoke to execs from some of the leading tech and media companies to ask for their initial response to Apple's new thousand-pound flagship device.

'It's probably just a slightly better phone': what did Dmexco have to say about the iPhone X?


Babak Hodjat, co-founder and chief executive, Sentient Technologies

No great leaps as far as I can see, but if you look at Apple announcements, pundits are always disappointed because they always expect something huge, and Apple is evolutionary in their way of adopting technologies and putting them together in the most useful, seamless way.

Charging your phone without a wire has been around for a while, but now Apple is going to make it ubiq, easy and obvious.

AR, facial recognition, these sorts of things are going to go mainstream and that’s what Apple is best at – putting it together in a user experience that ordinary people crave. So people are going to look back at the iPhone X and think of it as a milestone, but they’ve never looked forward to an Apple release as a milestone.

John DeVine, chief revenue officer, Oath

We want to be an innovation company, and we’re really working on the innovation of ad formats. The new iPhone, we understand there’s some features and functionality in there that let us experiment and try with some new ad formats, which we’re quite excited about.

Aside from that, I can’t wait to buy one. I have fallen into the rhythm of buying the new one each year.

Henry Clifford Jones, director, marketing solutions, LinkedIn

It is an interesting and expensive phone. I quite liked the facial recognition and emojis, I was slightly amused by Tim Cook covering the fact that did not work in his opening. I’m sure it has probably an amazing camera and screen.

It is probably just a slightly better phone, I don’t know what I think about it too much. We all somehow get seduced into reading the BBC or whatever it is about the iPhone launch.

Brian Benedik, vice-president, global head of ads moentization, Spotify

I’m still getting up to speed with the announcements, but what I find interesting is the old home button being gone – they seem to have take a lot of what Samsung has done and moved it to the iPhone, so I’m anxious to play around with it. I’ve been an iPhone user from day one.

From a business standpoint, it’s an enormously important platform for us – we’re very dependent on these releases. The announcements will hopefully spur more Spotify use on iOS.

Kemal El Moujahid, lead product manager, Facebook Messenger

I’m most excited about the face recognition capabilities, which will make it easier than ever to access content and notifications from friends and bots quickly.

 

Simon Gwynn & Matthew Chapman recommends

iPhone X: evolutionary design or emperor's new clothes?

Read more

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

MEDIA
The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago

How to beat short-termism

MEDIA
dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

2 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

4 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares

7 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Share0 shares

8 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

9 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Share0 shares

10 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

7 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares