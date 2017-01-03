ITV appoints SC Johnson's Salman Amin as non-exec director

Salman Amin: he was PepsiCo CMO before moving to SC Johnson

Amin joins the board today and has been hired for his comprehensive marketing experience. He also holds a non-executive director role at Elizabeth Arden.



He left his role as PepsiCo chief marketing officer in 2013 in order to join FMCG giant SC Johnson & Son.



After initially having responsibility for the North American market at SC & Johnson, Amin was promoted to take on the global remit.



Amin was at PepsiCo for 18 years in a number of roles across the food-and-drinks sectors. He took on the top marketing role in May 2012 and was responsible for global marketing strategies.



During Amin's time in the role, PepsiCo launched its first global marketing campaigns for its flagship Pepsi brand and is set to launch one for Doritos.

ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette said: "He brings to us a wealth of experience in global businesses and has extensive experience managing global brand advertising and media spend."

Last week it emerged ITV had hired headhunters to search for chief executive Adam Crozier's long-term replacement, as well as group finance director Ian Griffiths.