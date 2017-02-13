ITV hunts creative agency to handle secret project

ITV: most of the broadcaster’s advertising is handled by its in-house creative unit

Reemah Sakaan, director of network marketing and media planning at ITV, is leading the process. Anna Priest, former vice-president of marcoms and creative at A&E Networks, is also working on the project as a consultant.

The broadcaster first approached agencies about the secretive brief towards the end of 2016. It has yet to tell shops which of them have made it through to the next stage ahead of the pitch in April. ISBA is working with ITV on the process.

Agency sources said ITV has yet to reveal what service the brief is for. Sakaan, a former BBC marketer, is

understood to be working on a number of projects including BritBox, the ad-free subscription service that ITV is launching with the BBC in the US.

Goodstuff Communications won ITV’s media account in April last year after a competitive pitch involving Arena Media, the7stars, VCCP Media and Vizeum, ending ITV’s 11-year relationship with WPP’s Mindshare. Goodstuff is not affected by the review.

ITV brought its advertising in-house in late 2011 and established ITV Creative, which has handled most of its marketing since. Bartle Bogle Hegarty held the ad account between 2007 and 2011. ITV partnered Hometown on some projects between 2012 and 2014.

An ITV spokeswoman declined to comment.