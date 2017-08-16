Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV recreates famous Coronation Street scenes for nostalgic ad campaign

ITV's long-running soap opera Coronation Street has launched a major ad campaign showcasing the most memorable scenes in the show's 57-year history.

Coronation Street: Then, Now & Forever from ITV Creative on Vimeo.

Created by ITV Creative’s executive creative director, Tony Pipes, the film depicts famous scenes from each of the soap’s six decades of being on air. 

As well as the scenes themselves, the craft involved in producing the show is also highlighted, using actors to play the original cast members. 

Some of the scenes were performed on the Coronation Street set, while production sets from the past were recreated at Shepperton Studios. 

The "Then, now & forever" film was directed by Caswell Coggins and art directed by Matt Gant.

Sarah Tobias, head of marketing and media at ITV, said: "Coronation Street is on brilliant form at the moment, regularly gaining over 40% audience share, so now seemed like the perfect time to celebrate the soap.

"We hope viewers love reliving these classic Corrie moments as much as we have loved recreating them."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

AGENCY
From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Promoted

August 15, 2017
digital

From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

MEDIA
Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

MOST READ
TRENDING
Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom
Share August 15, 2017 Emily Tan & James Page

1 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Consumers are so well-informed by their online research they no longer feel a need to visit car showrooms, which is a problem for Audi.

Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

2 Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

3 PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

4 'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

Jeremy Lee

5 Wit, edge and subversion are being replaced by nebulous 'brand purpose'

6 Auto Trader shakes up marketing

Share0 shares

7 Didn't they learn from Walkers? National Lottery campaign with British Athletics hijacked

Share0 shares

8 Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

Share0 shares

9 Why brands will welcome Amazon's challenge to Google and Facebook

Share0 shares

10 Always '#LikeAGirl' returns to fight girls' fear of failure

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

10 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares