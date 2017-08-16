ITV recreates famous Coronation Street scenes for nostalgic ad campaign

Coronation Street: Then, Now & Forever from ITV Creative on Vimeo.

Created by ITV Creative’s executive creative director, Tony Pipes, the film depicts famous scenes from each of the soap’s six decades of being on air.

As well as the scenes themselves, the craft involved in producing the show is also highlighted, using actors to play the original cast members.

Some of the scenes were performed on the Coronation Street set, while production sets from the past were recreated at Shepperton Studios.

The "Then, now & forever" film was directed by Caswell Coggins and art directed by Matt Gant.

Sarah Tobias, head of marketing and media at ITV, said: "Coronation Street is on brilliant form at the moment, regularly gaining over 40% audience share, so now seemed like the perfect time to celebrate the soap.

"We hope viewers love reliving these classic Corrie moments as much as we have loved recreating them."