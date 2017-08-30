Jack Daniel's pairs food, booze and song to help Brits 'Find their taste of Tennessee'

Parent company Bacardi Brown-Forman Brands has worked with media tech company Oath and media agency Spark Foundry to create the microsite aimed at getting consumers to experience Jack Daniel's in more ways than just "with Coke".

Enter the microsite, pick a cocktail and you'll have the option to download a playlist and matching recipes by Olly Bird at Zelman Meats along with cooking videos.

Nigel Clarkson, UK managing director, Oath, said: "Jack Daniel’s has a distinctive identity and a rich history, so ensuring that their great story and brand remain at the heart of all content is important.

"Our team worked closely with the agency and brand teams to ensure this campaign really comes to life for Jack Daniel’s audiences."

The site will also have an interactive map that highlights the 6,000 bars and pubs running offers and promotions as part of the campaign.

The campaign will run until October and will be shared across Oath's content brands and distribution platforms.

The partnership with Oath also includes articles on HuffPost UK and branded content across Oath's mobile in-app and video distribution platforms, as well as its Xbox Live homepages.

Ffion Fitzgerald, marketing manager, Jack Daniel’s UK, added: "Through engaging and interactive content, we hope to educate consumers on the versatility and accessibility of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, whilst reminding the UK of its authentic place in pop culture."