Jacobs Douwe Egberts moves UK media to Carat

Jacobs Douwe Egberts: appointed Carat in the UK

The incumbent on the business is Havas, which resigned the account earlier this year. Havas continues to handle the global account, which it picked up in 2014.

Carat UK will work across the all of the Jacobs Douwe Egberts brands including Douwe Egberts, Kenco and L’Or.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts appointed Elvis to its digital and social account last year.

M&C Saatchi won the advertising account for DE Master Blenders, the parent company of Douwe Egberts prior to its merger with Mondelez’s coffee business in 2015, in 2014 but no longer works with the company.

Carat and Havas declined to comment. Jacobs Douwe Egberts did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment.