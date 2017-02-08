Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Jaguar Land Rover, one of several brands caught up in a row about inadvertently funding extremist websites through online advertising, has called a global media planning and buying review.

Jaguar: 'the art of villainy' by Spark44 London starring Sir Ben Kingsley
Jaguar: 'the art of villainy' by Spark44 London starring Sir Ben Kingsley

The car brand has contacted media agencies this week, just days after The Times revealed that ads for a string of major brands, including Jaguar Land Rover, had appeared on extremist videos or websites.

Campaign understands the review is part of a standard procurement procedure that was planned before The Times' revelations last week.

However, Jaguar Land Rover has been extremely concerned by The Times' report, ordering a temporary suspension of all its digital advertising in the UK on 10 February.

Jaguar Land Rover resumed digital advertising on 11 February, a spokesman told Campaign today, following a review of its online verification and brand safety processes.

The Times found ads for the Jaguar F-Pace had appeared on YouTube next to a pro-Islamic State video.

That video was viewed more than 115,000 times before it was removed, the newspaper reported.  

WPP's Mindshare is a long-running media agency for Jaguar Land Rover, having won Land Rover’s UK business in 2000 when the brand was owned by Ford. Jaguar and Land Rover were sold to India’s Tata Motors for £1.3bn in 2008.

Land Rover moved its entire global creative and digital advertising business into Spark44, the global joint venture agency in which Jaguar Land Rover has a 50% stake, in 2015.

A Jaguar Land Rover procurement team has contacted media agencies to notify them that a global review is underway.

The review is expected to take at least six months.

It comes at a sensitive time in the media industry as digital and programmatic advertising is already under scrutiny from many brands such as Procter & Gamble.

Mindshare declined to comment on Jaguar Land Rover's review.

A Jaguar Land Rover spokesman said: "This review is in accordance with Jaguar Land Rover's usual sourcing best practice and reflects the company's commitment to conduct business in an open and fair way.  

"Jaguar Land Rover considers its suppliers to be integral to business success. Our supplier relationships help us to develop products that surprise and delight our customers and deliver our brand visions."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD
Share February 08, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

M/SIX has won Sainsbury's estimated £100m media account in a shock move, dealing a major blow to PHD, which has held the supermarket's business for 22 years.

Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

2 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

3 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

4 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

5 Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

6 Boots hands £80m UK creative account to Ogilvy

Share0 shares

7 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Share0 shares

8 Costa calls global ad review

Share0 shares

9 YouTube launches mobile live streaming

Share0 shares

10 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability

Pernod Ricard CEO talks 'hometainment', transparency and traceability

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Chelsea FC hires Visa's Gary Twelvetree as director of marketing

Chelsea FC hires Visa's Gary Twelvetree as director of marketing

Half of Brits won't spend for love, but a fifth are spoiling their pets

Half of Brits won't spend for love, but a fifth are spoiling their pets

More