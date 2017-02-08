Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

JLR: Mindshare handles its media

The company said it was "very concerned" and that the online ads were an "unintended consequence of algorithm technology" used on some sites.

In a statement given to Driving.co.uk, JLR confirmed it had stopped all UK digital advertising until an investigation had been completed.

The company is working with its media agency, Mindshare, to cut the risk of its brands being associated with "inappropriate" content, the company added.

Ads for the Jaguar F-Pace appeared on YouTube next to a pro-Isis video that had been viewed more than 115,000 times, but has since been removed, The Times reported last week.