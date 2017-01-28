Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

JD Williams appoints Y&R to launch new brand ads

JD Williams has picked Y&R London as its creative agency as the direct home shopping company hopes to become a more mainstream brand.

JD Williams: Lorraine Kelly
JD Williams: Lorraine Kelly

The retailer, which had previously worked with McCann Manchester since 2012, appointed Y&R after a competitive pitch against BMB and Publicis London. AAR handled the process.

The brand had previously focused its marketing communications on womenswear in campaigns fronted by Kelly, the ITV broadcaster. JD Williams now wants to find new ways of widening its appeal as a more mainstream ecommerce department store and will seek to add more personality and purpose to its advertising.

Beth Lowry, director of creative and production services at JD Williams’ parent N Brown Group, said: "We were impressed by the Y&R London team and their work throughout the whole process. 

"We loved their integrated thinking and they clearly share our ambition for the brand."

The brand will continue to pay particular focus its key target audience of women aged over 45, but has plans to grow the brand via a content partnership between Hearst and Y&R, which is believed to be a key reason for why the WPP agency prevailed in the pitch. The partnership is with Hearst Made, Hearst's content marketing division, which is also responsible for Asda and Jamie magazines.

Y&R, which rebranded from Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R last month, has been tasked with creating a branding and integrated advertising campaign for the brand in September for the autumn/winter season. 

The fully integrated campaign is expected to run across TV, digital, outdoor, press, cinema and social.

Jon Sharpe, Y&R London’s chief executive, said: "JD Williams originally came to us because of our heritage in fashion retail. We share their ambitions and can’t wait to work together to make it a reality through our creative platform, communication strategy and the editorial partnership we have established with Hearst."

"We share their ambitions and can’t wait to work together to make it a reality through our creative platform, communication strategy and the content partnership we have established with Hearst."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

2 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

3 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

4 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency

5 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

6 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

7 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

8 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

Share0 shares

9 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares

10 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Share0 shares

9 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

10 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

Just published

How to truly use AR and VR to tell your story

How to truly use AR and VR to tell your story

Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

Denmark appeals to kindness of foreigners to save its citizens from skin cancer

AMV BBDO hires Hardisty to boost digital nous

AMV BBDO hires Hardisty to boost digital nous

GambleAware brings the voice in your head to life in vivid debut campaign

GambleAware brings the voice in your head to life in vivid debut campaign

How should programmatic change our approach to the Super Bowl?

How should programmatic change our approach to the Super Bowl?

More