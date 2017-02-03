Jennelle Tilling

KFC, Yum Brands

Global chief marketing and innovation officer

After racking up 13 consecutive quarters of sales growth and uniting 125 countries around the iconic "It’s finger lickin’ good" tagline, Tilling has much to celebrate. KFC’s 2016 innovations include the fried chicken and pizza Chizza and spicy-tasting Zinger Stacker burger. KFC also built cult-like social media popularity using Snapchat. Tilling says the brand will continue to focus on digital marketing and infiltrating global pop culture.

Share your congratulations and connect with Jennelle Tilling here: