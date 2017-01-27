Jicwebs certifies first two firms against ad fraud

Richard Foan, chairman of Jicwebs

The two firms received their certification seal after it was verified that they had applied Jicwebs' anti-fraud Good Practice Principles aimed at reducing the risk of fraudulent ads being served.

Jicwebs is made up of the Association of Online Publishers (AOP), Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) UK, ISBA, and the Institute of Pratitioners in Advertising (IPA).

"There’s been a lot to talk but now we’ve seen the first companies to back this up by showing how they’re actively committed to reducing the risk of online ad fraud across our industry. This industry certification is all about building trust through transparency," said Richard Foan, chairman of Jicwebs.

Calling the verification exercise a "huge breakthrough" in the war against ad-fraud, which claims 30% of online advertising revenues, Phil Smith, ISBA’s director general, said: "For the first time advertisers can now choose to employ companies that have proven credentials in the fight against ad fraud."

The industry has a responsibility to tackle ad fraud and build trust in digital media, said Ray Jenkin, chief strategy officer at Affectv said regarding his firm’s decision to obtain the certification.

"Blue chip brands have spoken out about their frustrations and expectations around this major issue. I'm determined to ensure RadiumOne is at the front of the queue in combatting ad fraud," said RadiumOne’s UK managing director, Craig Tuck.

Companies interested in having their anti-fraud processes verified can find out more on this page.