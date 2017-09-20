Emily Tan
Jicwebs introduces anti-fraud certification

Jicwebs, the Joint Industry Committee for Web Standards in the UK and Ireland, has introduced a new certification for companies that provide anti-fraud products.

Jicwebs chairman Richard Foan
Jicwebs chairman Richard Foan

These companies can now sign up with Jicwebs for an independent audit from the ABC to verify that their tools do indeed reduce the risk of fraudulent ads being served. 

Companies that have successfully demonstrated how their products deal with 16 different sources of fraud listed in Jicwebs’ taxonomy of online fraud will receive certification.

This new scheme complements one already in place for companies within the ad supply chain itself, such as tech providers, trading desks, ad networks and media owners. 

The number of these companies certified against fraud currently stands at eight with a further eight undergoing the verification process.

Jicwebs’ chairman Richard Foan said this certification scheme took some time to launch because some companies expressed concern about sharing confidential and competitive information around how their products worked.

"Consequently we worked with the companies to build a scheme that worked for them and the Jicwebs stakeholders," Foan said. 

Keith Moor, Santander’s chief marketing officer, said that the initiative served the need for advertisers to have greater trust in digital media.

"We look forward to investing our digital marketing spend with trusted, certified companies," Moor said. 

Bethan Crockett, brand safety and digital risk director at Group M EMEA, welcomed the move and added: "It is critical for our clients to know proactive steps are being taken to protect digital supply chain integrity."

