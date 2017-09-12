Job description: Digital project manager

A digital project manager drives e-projects through from initial concept to delivery. They work with a range of clients on several different projects and must be adept at managing and building client relationships and reporting on the status of projects. Project management software is often used and any project manager needs to be skilled at utilising these tools as well as planning, tracking and measuring the end results.
The day-to-dayTypically, a digital project manager will be:
- Managing key client accounts
- Liaising and updating stakeholders on the status of projects
- Advising clients on cost, available resources, problems and solutions
- Tracking the project deliverables and matching those with agreed deadlines
- Reporting on success criteria for delivered projects by measuring results
- Keeping track of latest digital campaign trends and analysing digital behaviour
Key responsibilities
- Planning digital campaigns from the initial stages through to final delivery
- Acting as the key contact for clients
- Continuously assessing working methods and processes and making recommendations for improvement
- Identifying and implementing KPIs and project milestones
- Reviewing project resources and providing an analysis on whether they meet the demands of the project
- Forming strong relationships with the client and developing communication channels between the relevant parties
- Ensuring key Service Level Agreements are met
- Regularly updating key stakeholders on project status
- Overseeing the project’s financial budget, notifying stakeholders of key cost implications, changes to budget, spending and cost changes
- Analysing the success of client campaigns, producing reports and data analysis as supporting evidence
- Working as part of a team to win new business and develop current client relationships as part of the business pipeline
Key skills
- Background in digital project management working on campaigns from initial briefing to delivery
- Technical competence and understanding of Adobe Flash, HTML5, HTML and CSS
- Evidence of working with Agile project management methodologies
- Multi-tasker with ability to juggle many projects
- Agency experience with strong communication skills, both written and verbal
- Passion for IT, e-commerce and digital projects
- Creative flair and innovative approach
Qualifications
- Educated to degree level or equivalent
- Project manager certification
- Understanding of web technologies, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- APMP or PRINCE2 certification is desirable
Relevant experience
- Proven experience of effectively managing large-scale projects from brief through to delivery
- Adept at building effective client relationships and working with several stakeholders to deliver targets
- Experienced in a range of project management software including PRINCE2, Agile and Waterfall
- Strong communication with excellent presentation, report writing and data analysis capabilities
- Ability to work under pressure, change direction when required and work on a range of client projects at the same time
- Experience of identifying business opportunities, building client relationships and seeking new business
Salary
Salaries are dependent upon experience but a typical salary range is £25,000-40,000 pa. For more senior posts or those with a great deal of experience you could expect a salary of up to £60,000 plus benefits.
Hours
Standard hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. There may be a requirement to work irregular hours to fit around particular needs or to respond to project demands.
Career opportunities
Your next steps include:
- Senior digital project manager
- Business development manager
- Senior account manager
- Operations manager