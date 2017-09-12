Job description: Digital project manager

A digital project manager drives e-projects through from initial concept to delivery. They work with a range of clients on several different projects and must be adept at managing and building client relationships and reporting on the status of projects. Project management software is often used and any project manager needs to be skilled at utilising these tools as well as planning, tracking and measuring the end results.

In this article: The day-to-day

Key skills

Qualifications

Relevant experience

Salary

Hours

The day-to-day Typically, a digital project manager will be:

Managing key client accounts

Liaising and updating stakeholders on the status of projects

Advising clients on cost, available resources, problems and solutions

Tracking the project deliverables and matching those with agreed deadlines

Reporting on success criteria for delivered projects by measuring results

Keeping track of latest digital campaign trends and analysing digital behaviour Key responsibilities Responsibilities vary according to organisation but may include a combination of:

Planning digital campaigns from the initial stages through to final delivery

Acting as the key contact for clients

Continuously assessing working methods and processes and making recommendations for improvement

Identifying and implementing KPIs and project milestones

Reviewing project resources and providing an analysis on whether they meet the demands of the project

Forming strong relationships with the client and developing communication channels between the relevant parties

Ensuring key Service Level Agreements are met

Regularly updating key stakeholders on project status

Overseeing the project’s financial budget, notifying stakeholders of key cost implications, changes to budget, spending and cost changes

Analysing the success of client campaigns, producing reports and data analysis as supporting evidence

Working as part of a team to win new business and develop current client relationships as part of the business pipeline Key skills Background in digital project management working on campaigns from initial briefing to delivery

Technical competence and understanding of Adobe Flash, HTML5, HTML and CSS

Evidence of working with Agile project management methodologies

Multi-tasker with ability to juggle many projects

Agency experience with strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Passion for IT, e-commerce and digital projects

Creative flair and innovative approach Qualifications Educated to degree level or equivalent

Project manager certification

Understanding of web technologies, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript

APMP or PRINCE2 certification is desirable Relevant experience Proven experience of effectively managing large-scale projects from brief through to delivery

Adept at building effective client relationships and working with several stakeholders to deliver targets

Experienced in a range of project management software including PRINCE2, Agile and Waterfall

Strong communication with excellent presentation, report writing and data analysis capabilities

Ability to work under pressure, change direction when required and work on a range of client projects at the same time

Salary Typically, a digital project manager will be: Salaries are dependent upon experience but a typical salary range is £25,000-40,000 pa. For more senior posts or those with a great deal of experience you could expect a salary of up to £60,000 plus benefits.