Job description: UX designer

If you are an established designer looking for the next step in your career, a job as a user experience (UX) designer could be for you.

The role of a UX designer typically involves working on digital projects across a range of platforms including websites, mobile, apps and email. You will probably be a creative person combined with a passion for making something work well.

In addition to the advanced design and technology skills you will have polished as a designer, you will also need an understanding of business goals and user behaviour.

You will have an increased interest in the return on investment (ROI) from your digital projects, such as the conversion rates of a website, and you will use analytics to inform and communicate improvements needed regarding a site’s usability.