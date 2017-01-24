Simon Gwynn
John Lewis customer director Inglis gets expanded role

Craig Inglis, John Lewis's long-serving top marketer, will take responsibility for the retailer's website, store development and design, as part of a series of changes to the management board taking effect at the start of February.

Craig Inglis: gains responsibility for online and store development
Craig Inglis: gains responsibility for online and store development

Inglis has been director, marketing at John Lewis since 2008, when he joined from Virgin Trains. In September 2015 he was promoted to customer director, joining the John Lewis board and adding end-to-end customer experience to his remit.

He has continued to hold his previous responsibilities as marketing director until now; last month, though, John Lewis appointed Becky Brock, currently marketing director at Snow+Rock, to take over Inglis’s old role. Brock will join on 20 March.

Mark Lewis, currently retail and online director, is leaving John Lewis at the end of January to become chief executive at Moneysupermarket.com.

The change for Inglis echoes that of his counterpart at Marks & Spencer, Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, who last year was promoted from executive director, marketing and international to executive director of customer, marketing & M&S.com.

John Lewis also announced a new role of trading director, to be filled on an interim basis by Ed Connolly, currently buying director, fashion.

Paula Nickolds became the retailer's first female managing director this month.

