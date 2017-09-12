Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Lewis invites customers to stay over to experience its products

John Lewis is creating a fully-furnished in-store apartment where people can stay over or host a private dinner party for the "ultimate try before you buy" experience.

of

The Residence, which has been created in-house, will allow people to experience John Lewis products as they would at home such as rearranging the location of a sofa in a living room.

The experience launches this weekend, days after the John Lewis Partnership announced a 53% drop in profits for the first half of the year.

The Cambridge and Liverpool Residences will have a living and dining area, and a bedroom. The Oxford Street one will also feature a fitted kitchen with matching wine cooler, a study and an indoor terrace overlooking Cavendish Square.

It will also have characteristics of a home such as a daily newspaper delivery, fresh coffee, its own scent, and a radio playing in the background. The cupboards and wardrobes will have the latest autumn/winter products.

John Lewis is offering private use of the Residence from 6.30pm until 9am with a one-hour private shopping experience or a tour of the store including the underground stockroom consisting of "Despatch Road, Tin Pan Alley and The Dog Leg Walk".

There will be a concierge on hand for the stay, nibbles from Waitrose, a checklist of products the guest would like to try overnight such as pillow, scent and beauty products. In the morning, there will be a breakfast basket from Waitrose as well as newspapers.

Customers can also have the option of creating a dinner party for up to 10 people at the Oxford Street store or host brunch at the Liverpool or Cambridge locations.

John Lewis is hosting workshops to help customers learn a new skill too, including how to choose the right bedding, understanding about lighting and dinner party tips.

Peter Cross, director of customer experience, said: "By encouraging them to bounce up and down on a bed and sit around a dressed dining table, we are aiming to create an environment which is a close as possible to their homes. Our expert partners will be on hand to help customers shop, explore, dine or even stay the night."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

2 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

4 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares

7 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Share0 shares

8 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

9 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares

10 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares