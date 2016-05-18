Omar Oakes
Added 33 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Just Eat will sponsor ITV's The X Factor in a £30m deal over two years that will see the food order app launch TV idents, behind the scenes content and ticket giveaways.

Just Eat: will launch ‘Chef Factor’ as part of X Factor sponsorship
Just Eat: will launch ‘Chef Factor’ as part of X Factor sponsorship

The deal is worth £15m a year, and comes after TalkTalk ended its ten-year relationship with the singing contest show created by Simon Cowell.

Just Eat will launch "Chef Factor", a nationwide search for real chefs to star in the TV idents that appear at the beginning and end of commercial breaks during the show.

TalkTalk’s work with The X Factor from the past three years also featured "real people". Idents encouraged fans to create user-generated music videos in 2014 and the brand built a karaoke-inspired FX Star app last year.

The new partnership will go live when series 14 of The X Factor airs in the summer. The sponsorship was negotiated by Just Eat’s media planning and buying agency, M/SIX, while Just Eat’s ad agency Karmarama will handle the creative.

Just Eat will also offer UK customers exclusive access to the show through behind-the-scenes content and ticket giveaways.

Barnaby Dawe, chief marketing officer of Just Eat, said: "It’s a great fit for both brands as we each play a key role for millions of people every weekend. Last year over 39 million people watched The X Factor, so the partnership will give the Just Eat business a fantastic opportunity to reach an even broader audience.

"We are especially pleased that we can use The X Factor sponsorship as a platform to celebrate our restaurant partners and drive orders to all of them."

The new deal follows Just Eat’s 2016 sponsorship of the official X Factor App, which was downloaded over 2.3 million times, according to ITV.

ITV opened talks at the end of last year for a new X Factor sponsor after TalkTalk chose not to renew its current three-year deal, which was reportedly worth £10 a year. ITV told agencies it was looking for £15m a year.

There could also be opportunities for product placement subject to Ofcom approval. 

The X Factor remains one of ITV’s most popular entertainment shows but ratings have fallen significantly in recent years and lagged behind its BBC rival Strictly Come Dancing in the Saturday night audience battle in autumn and the run-up to Christmas.

Last year’s final, in which Matt Terry won the competition, attracted an average of 7 million viewers – down 15% year on year – its worst audience on record for a final since the show first launched in 2004.

Last year ITV agreed to renew The X Factor until 2019 and earlier this year debuted its first series of The Voice, the singing talent competition bought from the BBC.

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director, commercial, ITV, added: "The X Factor is one of the biggest shows on TV and Just Eat were a big part of the last series as sponsors of the official app. I’m delighted that they will be extending that sponsorship for the new series and joining together two brands well known for creating fantastic weekends."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition
Share Added 41 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

The owner of Mixmag has bought rock music magazine Kerrang! and defunct hip style title The Face from Bauer Media.

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

2 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

3 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

4 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

5 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

6 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

7 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

9 Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

Share0 shares

10 Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

9 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Keith Weed: our female consumers are increasingly women first, mums second

Keith Weed: our female consumers are increasingly women first, mums second

WPP exceeds targets with Q1 revenues up 3.6%

WPP exceeds targets with Q1 revenues up 3.6%

Why the world still needs TED

Why the world still needs TED

Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

More