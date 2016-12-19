JWT welcomes young people for Apprentice-style event

JWT's Female Tribes aims to drive the message of strong female role models, diversity and inclusion, to inspire more young people to consider a career in advertising.

Selected students from nine different schools visited the agency last week. They were set a live brief, which they then presented to a group of industry leaders and influencers.

James Whitehead, the chief executive at JWT London and judge on the day, said: "Young Tribes is the coming together of several hugely important pieces of work that JWT London has been championing around diversity and inclusion.

"It brings together our female tribes work, which has been changing the narrative around women across the industry and beyond, our JWTeach programme, which has seen us work with and inspire more than 2,500 school children in the past eight years, and our diversity strategy, of which a key pillar is to encourage more young women from a diverse mix of backgrounds to take up careers in advertising."

The female tribes research, which was published in May, identified 20 new female tribes and found some women were "happily child free". It followed JWT London producing a documentary on the world’s most powerful women.

In unfortunate timing less than a month after JWT’s documentary aired on BBC World News, Erin Johnson, chief communications officer at the JWT network, alleged then global chief executive Gustavo Martinez had been sexist and racist in a lawsuit, that is still ongoing.