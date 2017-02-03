Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Karmarama's Nik Studzinski, Amardeep Singh Shakhon and Gurmit Singh Shakhon

The pair will report to chief creative officer Nik Studzinski and will be at the same level as executive creative director Adam Kean.

Both have worked in recent years as serial contractors across various brands and agencies. Gurmit has worked for Karmarama’s sister agency Nice, the UK Ministry of Justice, Sky, SapientNitro, TH_NK and LBi.

Amardeep has previously worked at Carphone Warehouse, Sky and SapientNitro, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence and Legal & General. Both brothers have also worked in Australia.

Studzinski said: "Every interaction between a brand and their consumer should be fluid and connected. At Karmarama, our 300-strong staff work collaboratively to produce versatile, progressive ideas that can work across any medium from brand advertising to app builds, or from PR to CRM.

"Gurmit and Amardeep are bringing invaluable UX skills that can further strengthen how we translate our creative work across all disciplines."

Karmarama was acquired by Accenture Interactive last November. The consultancy giant has stressed brand experience as a key part of the thinking behind the deal.

Brian Whipple, head of Accenture Interactive, said at the time: "Acquiring a creative agency in London, where some of the world’s most iconic creative work is produced, will help us reshape how brands imagine, create, and deliver customer experiences.

"This will contribute to further differentiate Accenture Interactive as a new breed of agency – experience architects – which helps brands connect disconnected experiences and shares accountability with clients for their business outcomes."