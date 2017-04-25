Karmarama wins two weeks free media for Air New Zealand push

To celebrate ten years of digital escalator panels in London Underground stations, Exterion Media ran a competition for a creative agency to come up with the best idea to showcase the format.

Karmarama’s winning idea – a campaign that transforms the digital escalator panels into the windows of a plane – will feature across key London sites for the next two weeks.

The Air New Zealand ads simulate the view of landscapes of New Zealand during take-off and landing, as if the viewer is aboard an Air New Zealand flight.

Karmarama’s work aims to inspire commuters, with those travelling up the escalator meant to experience takeoff and those going down experiencing a landing.

The "Better way to fly" ads were created by Aoife McCleary and Daniel Pattison at Karmarama.

The competition was open to agencies across the UK, with the winner given two weeks free media.

Karmarama picked up Air New Zealand’s UK ad account in 2014 after a competitive pitch. Vizeum has handled the airline’s European media since 2012.