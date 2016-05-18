Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Keith Weed: our female consumers are increasingly women first, mums second

The delay in the average age at which women have their first child is having a fundamental effect on how they define themselves, Unilever chief marketing officer Keith Weed said.

Weed: 'our personalities get set in our late 20s'
Weed: 'our personalities get set in our late 20s'

Speaking at the Mumsnet conference Mumstock in London, Weed argued that this change was not just social, but neurological.

Tracing the evolution of advertising to mums over the years, Weed said: "In the 1960s, what did a woman do? She went to school, left school, got a job, got some financial independence, met a man, got married and had a child. And 77% of women by the age of 30 had done that. If you fast forward to today, it’s 30%.

"That’s such an important shift when we think about women and mums, because our personalities get set in our late 20s. And it’s because your brain loses some of its plasticity between the ages of 25 and 27.

"If you’ve had a kid before that age, part of your personality is being a mum – and that is baked into who you are going forward. And now if you say you’re going to have a kid in your 30s, then actually, you’re a woman, and being a mum is part of that, but it’s not the thing that defines you."

Unilever’s research had found this to be a common thread in markets across the world, Weed said.

Discussing the launch campaign for Unilever’s new sub-brand, Baby Dove, Weed said that research had found that nine out of ten women felt under pressure to be a "perfect mum", and two-thirds thought this came from advertising.

He said: "Actually, you don’t have to be perfect – you have to be you, authentic and real."

Discussing Unilever’s "Unstereotype" initiative, to reject stereotyped representations in ads, Weed argued that achieving process involved a collective effort of will.

People like to think of the "glass ceiling" as something that really exists in the world, he said, but actually "the glass ceiling is built by each and every one of us having stereotyped thoughts."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition
Share Added 41 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

The owner of Mixmag has bought rock music magazine Kerrang! and defunct hip style title The Face from Bauer Media.

Dave Buonaguidi: launches another business after founding Karmarama and St Luke's

2 Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

3 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

4 Heineken bids to heal cultural divides in social experiment

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

5 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

6 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

7 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Share0 shares

9 Poll: Should Wendy's just give Carter his damn nuggs?

Share0 shares

10 Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

9 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Just Eat to sponsor The X Factor in £30m broadcast deal

Keith Weed: our female consumers are increasingly women first, mums second

Keith Weed: our female consumers are increasingly women first, mums second

WPP exceeds targets with Q1 revenues up 3.6%

WPP exceeds targets with Q1 revenues up 3.6%

Why the world still needs TED

Why the world still needs TED

Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

More