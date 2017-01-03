Simon Gwynn
Added 27 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Kellogg's hails Britain's diversity by asking: how do you eat your cornies?

Kellogg's Corn Flakes is returning to TV tomorrow for the first time in five years in a campaign that celebrates the myriad bizarre ways in which people like to eat the cereal.

The £10m campaign, developed by Kellogg’s in collaboration with agencies Leo Burnett and DigitasLBi, aims to create a national debate using the hashtag #myperfectbowl.

A series of TV ads features real people from around the UK talking about their preferred serves – which include niche styles such as topping them with peanut butter, apple juice or water.

The brand said that the campaign comes from the insight that while Corn Flakes is seen by a large number of consumers as a "much loved" product, there is little consensus on how they should be enjoyed.

Gareth Maguire, marketing director for Kellogg UK & Ireland, said: "Kellogg’s Corn Flakes is the iconic cereal brand; everyone has a perfect way to enjoy their Corn Flakes and that’s what we’re tapping into with this campaign.

"We’ve seen a change in what people eat for breakfast but cereal remains the number one choice in the UK. And we know from our research that Kellogg’s Corn Flakes are the nation’s most loved cereal brand. So with this campaign we hope to further strengthen this relationship between consumers and our brands.

"After a long break, it’s time for us to start talking about Corn Flakes again and there’s no better way of doing this than through the words of our loyal fans."

Sales of Corn Flakes have fallen for each of the last four years and in the year to October 2016, they were down more than 10% in value to £47.3m (Nielsen). UK sales of all breakfast cereals fell last year by £77.6m (5.5%) to £1.34bn.

Corn Flakes is the UK’s sixth best selling cereal brand, after Weetabix, Quaker, and three other Kellogg’s brands – Crunchy Nut, Special K and Coco Pops.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

3 Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

Change4Life: following up its sugar tracking app with a food tracker app

4 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

5 Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

6 Hearst Magazines UK restructures commercial team to sell across brands

Share0 shares

7 Lidl unveils 'Big on quality, Lidl on price' strapline ahead of campaign

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury starts Easter countdown already with first Creme Egg ad in four years

Share0 shares

9 London City Airport is in London - but Heathrow is not, ASA decides

Share0 shares

10 BT picks AnalogFolk for digital content

Share0 shares
Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0
Share March 24, 2016 Staff

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

2 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

The best agency Christmas cards of 2016
Shares0

3 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

5 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

6 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

7 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Minister denies lack of govt support for tech start-ups

Minister denies lack of govt support for tech start-ups

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Guardian's Greenslade to stop writing media blog

Guardian's Greenslade to stop writing media blog

Regulating election advertising: get the frack on with it

Regulating election advertising: get the frack on with it

More