Kelvin MacKenzie has officially left The Sun

MacKenzie: had edited The Sun for 13 years

Parent company News UK said on Monday that MacKenzie would not return to work after he was suspended last month, reported The Guardian.

According to a statement, the decision was mutual.

A spokeswoman further told The Guardian that News UK had severed all ties with MacKenzie including transferring the stake it held in his financial advice website, A Spokesman Said, back to Mackenzie.

MacKenzie was editor The Sun between 1981 and 1994 and had been writing weekly column for the newspaper since 2015.