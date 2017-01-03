Matthew Chapman
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Kerry Foods awards Cheestrings and Yollies' ad account to Rothco

Independent Irish agency Rothco has won Kerry Foods UK's children's dairy snacking business from Fallon London.

Rothco has won the Yollies business
Rothco has won the Yollies business

The account comprises brands including Cheestrings, Yollies and Scoffies and follows Rothco winning Kerry Foods’ Dairygold business.

Fallon won Cheestrings' ad account in 2008, when it was worth £5m. Kerry Foods is focusing on new product development for its Cheestrings brand and recently launched a '3-in-1' snack called Scoffies that mixes cheese with crackers and fruit snacks. 

It is being supported by a £1.5m TV campaign that launches this month. 

Fallon sister agency Saatchi & Saatchi still holds a number of major Kerry Foods accounts including Richmond sausages and Mattessons. 

The win has helped bring about an expansion of Rothco’s international business, which now accounts for 40% of the agency’s turnover.

Rothco also works with Heineken, AON and Unilever and has a headcount of 165. 

Victoria Southern, marketing director for the kids dairy snacking business at Kerry Foods UK, credited Rothco’s "brave thinking and strategic approach".

She added that Rothco have been appointed to help take "our brand into its next chapter of growth by sparking kids’ imaginations across Europe".

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign
Share Added 41 hours ago Omar Oakes

1 Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Tesco's new brand campaign aims to promote the supermarket giant's food quality credentials by introducing "food love stories" each month.

Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

2 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

A view from Dave Trott: Winning by a whisker

3 A view from Dave Trott: Winning by a whisker

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

4 Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

5 Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

6 Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

Share0 shares

7 John Lewis strengthens marketing leadership by hiring Snow+Rock's Becky Brock

Share0 shares

8 Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Share0 shares

9 Kellogg's hails Britain's diversity by asking: how do you eat your cornies?

Share0 shares

10 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

The best agency Christmas cards of 2016
Shares0

4 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

5 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Former IAB boss Guy Phillipson joins iCrossing as first UK chairman

Former IAB boss Guy Phillipson joins iCrossing as first UK chairman

Odeon hires former Costa top marketer as UK MD

Odeon hires former Costa top marketer as UK MD

Publishers can legally track ad-blocking users under EU rules

Publishers can legally track ad-blocking users under EU rules

NMA-led press campaign against Section 40 'unites industry as rarely seen before'

NMA-led press campaign against Section 40 'unites industry as rarely seen before'

Kerry Foods awards Cheestrings and Yollies' ad account to Rothco

Kerry Foods awards Cheestrings and Yollies' ad account to Rothco

More