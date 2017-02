Speaking at the event, Derek Morris, chairman of the measurement body ABC, said "Does trust matter? Does trust matter in what we trade between buyer and seller?

"Does trust matter between what we deliver to clients and does trust matter with the consumer? I think it does, because if you fake that, the consumer will work it out."

Earlier this week, Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard called on the industry to unite to tackle the issue of transparency.