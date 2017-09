For the Kraken Screamfest people will sit down to watch a horror film, but will also feature horrifying clowns and special cocktails.

There will also be a horror film make-up artist to turn visitors into scary clowns and a "scream-activated photo booth".

Kraken is running a poll on social media to decide which film to show.

The event takes place on Friday 13 October at London’s Rio cinema in Dalston and the Everyman theatre in Leeds.