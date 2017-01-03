Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Labour lays into Tory handling of the NHS in first film by Krow

The Labour party's new political party broadcast features a woman walking around an empty hospital in an effort to draw attention to what critics of the government are calling a crisis in the National Health Service.

The four-minute film, which first aired last night, is the first work for Labour by Krow Communications since it was appointed in November by the party, which has been languishing in the polls.

In 2015 the Conservatives, then led by David Cameron, pledged to increase NHS funding by £8bn over five years, but in recent weeks there have been frequent stories about hospitals across the UK struggling to cope with demand. In a recent ComRes poll, 47% agreed with a recent statement from the British Red Cross that the NHS was facing a "humanitarian crisis".

Despite Labour's traditional advantage as being the party most trusted to run the NHS, the same poll found that 43% of those polled thought the Tories would be better at managing the NHS this winter, compared to 31% for Labour – similar figures to overall voting intention.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said of the broadcast: "Despite the pledge of an extra £350m a week [coming from the UK leaving the European Union] plastered across Boris Johnson’s bus, the government has refused to provide the NHS with the funding it desperately needs.

"Theresa May and her government’s priorities are clear: tax giveaways to the wealthiest and big business rather than funding our health service. By 2022, the Conservatives will have handed the wealthiest £70bn in tax cuts – money that could be invested in our NHS.

"A Labour government would deliver our NHS the funding it needs. Big business and the banks would pay its fair share of tax, we would clamp down on tax dodgers, and we would ensure that the Brexit negotiations put jobs and living standards in Britain first."

Labour appointed Krow in November, having previously worked with Lucky Generals.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Share Added 31 hours ago Kate Magee

1 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Sainsbury's has unveiled an energetic and joyful food-focused campaign that marks a "step change" in its advertising strategy.

10 female directors you should know

2 10 female directors you should know

Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

3 Sainsbury's marketing director Sarah Warby to leave

Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

4 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

5 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

6 Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Share0 shares

7 The year ahead for digital agencies is set to be Darwinian

Share0 shares

8 Daily Mail pulls out of joint newspaper ad sales initiative Project Rio

Share0 shares

9 User experience will become more essential than ever in 2017

Share0 shares

10 Planners need to get out of the echo chamber this year

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

10 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

Just published

Brand Film Festival London: Five brand films that moved the needle

Brand Film Festival London: Five brand films that moved the needle

Labour lays into Tory handling of the NHS in first film by Krow

Labour lays into Tory handling of the NHS in first film by Krow

Tesco enjoys sharp improvement in BrandIndex 'buzz' ranking

Tesco enjoys sharp improvement in BrandIndex 'buzz' ranking

Brands wasted more than £600m on unseen ads last year

Brands wasted more than £600m on unseen ads last year

Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

More