Lastminute.com Group picks FCB Inferno

Lastminute.com previously worked with Adam & Eve/DDB

The Interpublic shop is the group's first agency since Adam & Eve/DDB resigned the business a year ago. The process was run by Creativebrief.

FCB Inferno will "build emotional value" and create new content for the Lastminute.com brand. This includes partnerships it has with Spotify, Sony and The X Factor.

The agency will make use of its in-house production team, led by head of broadcast Jason Ayers, to lead on the content work.

The group also includes Bravofly and Rumbo, a Spanish travel site. Bravofly Rumbo Group’s £76m purchase of Lastminute.com went through in 2015 and the combined business was renamed the Lastminute.com Group.



Lastminute.com Group executive director Marco Corradino said: "It was clear from an early stage that FCB Inferno got us, and could help us re-inject the emotional value back into our brand."