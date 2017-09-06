Lastminute.com reviews ad account after FCB split

Lastminute.com: calls ad review

The Interpublic agency resigned the account during the summer but declined to comment on why the relationship had ended to soon after it was appointed in January.

The travel site brand has contacted agencies directly about its ad agency requirements.

Creativebrief, the intermediary that handled the company’s last ad agency review, is not involved this time.

FCB was appointed to "build emotional value" after winning the business, which was previously held by Adam & Eve/DDB. The Omnicom agency resigned the business in 2016 as the brand scaled back its UK operation following its acquisition by Bravofly Rumbo Group.

A Lastminute.com spokeswoman would not comment on the review and did not comment on why its relationship with FCB had ended.