Lastminute.com teams up with Spotify to soundtrack travel adventures

Travel site Lastminute.com has launched a partnership with Spotify that will offer a range of music content based around ten world cities.

The content is hosted on a co-branded microsite on Lastminute.com and the Lastminute.com Group’s other sites, Rumbo and Volagratis, called "Music makes you travel". The site launches today, and comprises:

  • Collaborations with six international artists to create podcasts offering insight into a given city, starting with house star Jax Jones on London

  • Interactive maps of ten cities – beginning with London, New York and Berlin – overlaid with musical information about particular neighbourhoods, and playlists across six genres

The remaining content will roll out over the course of the year. Along with the microsite, the content will be hosted on branded Spotify profiles for Lastminute.com, Rumbo and Volagratis – the group’s lead brands in Spain and Italy respectively.

The partnership will see the company’s ad sales offer, The Travel People, run campaigns for Spotify across its network of brands – while the company is also introducing audience segments for advertisers on its sites based around music taste, using a combination of first and third party data.

Alessandra Di Lorenzo, chief commercial officer at Lastminute.com Group, said the partnership made sense for both brands. "We know that travel and music go hand in hand," she said. "The opportunity to partner with a brand like Spotify was a great way for us to explore this concept.

"Our audiences are very similar – the Lastminute.com audience is very young, affluent, and inspiration-hungry. Spotify is also very young and very vibrant. We know that we’re very compatible."

Marco Bertozzi, vice president, Europe, sales at Spotify, added: "Our joint research shows that the majority of Lastminute.com group travellers are also keen Spotify users, so our new partnership is a powerful opportunity to bring our audiences together."

