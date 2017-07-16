Laura Jordan-Bambach to chair Campaign Big Awards

Laura Jordan-Bambach

Jordan-Bambach will be supported by four other lead judges: Ana Balarin, the joint executive creative director of Mother; Richard Brim, the chief creative officer of Adam & Eve/DDB; Alex Grieve, the joint executive creative director of Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; and Caroline Pay, the joint chief creative officer of Grey London.

The revamped Big Awards, which includes new product sector categories, Best of the Best by media and an overall Campaign Big Agency of the Year that will be named on the night, is open for entries.

The entry deadline is 24 August with the winners announced at the awards ceremony being held on 29 November at Old Billingsgate.

Jordan-Bambach said: "I’m thrilled to be the chair of the Big Awards this year. We have incredible talent here in the UK and to be leading the celebration of our boundless creativity is a great honour."

For more details and to enter visit the Big Awards website.