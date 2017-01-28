Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

From 4.45pm today until Sunday, the character will appear during the broadcaster’s continuity announcements to provide his own introductions to shows. At times, the ads will appear between shows too.

Will Arnett, the actor who provides the voiceover for the character in the film, will also voice the ads.

There are 18 animated intros that will be shown across four days in more than 40 ad breaks. It is the first time that Channel 4 has done this.

The ads were written by Omnicom’s Drum and produced by Warner Bros Pictures. PHD brokered the deal.

In 2014, Warner Bros took over an ad break on ITV to promote The Lego Movie by recreating the ads using Lego.

The Lego Batman Movie will be released on 10 February.

Martin Gough, deputy marketing director at Warner Bros UK, said: "We are delighted to be able to bring Lego Batman’s hilarity to life in such a contextually perfect and high-profile platform as Channel 4’s peak time schedule.

"Whilst this partnership might not land him a full-time job as a continuity announcer anytime soon, I’m sure it will make a big impact in the run-up to the launch of the movie."