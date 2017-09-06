Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

The agency is positioned to nurture brands "that people in the real world wish existed" and plans to launch its own brands as well as working with existing ones and start-up businesses.

The founders intend to spend every Friday working only on establishing their own brands.

Uncommon has "minor" backing from friends and family and the three founders each have equal equity in the business. The agency is currently borrowing office space from the independent agency AnalogFolk but is looking for its own premises.

It launches with two brands already in its stable: eco coffee brand Halo and Headstart, a business that uses machine learning to disrupt the current recruitment model. The agency is also working with two unnamed clients which both have a global footprint.

Explaining the agency’s positioning, Leonard said: "People wouldn’t care if three-quarters of the world’s brands just disappeared, and they’re paying money to avoid what we spend our lives making. We want to work with businesses that people in the real world are glad exist, not businesses that just sell stuff to people."

Uncommon is planning to use a team of affiliated strategists and creative specialists around the world to work on projects as they come in, working across a variety of creative solutions to help brands find sustainable relevance.

Jameson said the idea was "a different approach built on collaboration, not contracts. For every client, we build a bespoke creative studio bringing together people from our fluid network of uncommon makers and minds."

Graeme added: "We want to reframe perceptions and the way talent is talked about in the industry. The two worst words on a contract are Freelance and Permanent."

However, the agency will have its own core team in-house. Leonard said they are close to hiring a creative technology partner and are looking for senior creative talent. "We want to scale fast and be prolific," he said.