Claire Beale
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme, the former management team at Grey London, have named their start-up agency Uncommon Creative Studio and are open for business from today.

The agency is positioned to nurture brands "that people in the real world wish existed" and plans to launch its own brands as well as working with existing ones and start-up businesses.

The founders intend to spend every Friday working only on establishing their own brands.

Uncommon has "minor" backing from friends and family and the three founders each have equal equity in the business. The agency is currently borrowing office space from the independent agency AnalogFolk but is looking for its own premises.

It launches with two brands already in its stable: eco coffee brand Halo and Headstart, a business that uses machine learning to disrupt the current recruitment model. The agency is also working with two unnamed clients which both have a global footprint.

Explaining the agency’s positioning, Leonard said: "People wouldn’t care if three-quarters of the world’s brands just disappeared, and they’re paying money to avoid what we spend our lives making. We want to work with businesses that people in the real world are glad exist, not businesses that just sell stuff to people." 

Uncommon is planning to use a team of affiliated strategists and creative specialists around the world to work on projects as they come in, working across a variety of creative solutions to help brands find sustainable relevance.

Jameson said the idea was "a different approach built on collaboration, not contracts. For every client, we build a bespoke creative studio bringing together people from our fluid network of uncommon makers and minds."

Graeme added: "We want to reframe perceptions and the way talent is talked about in the industry. The two worst words on a contract are Freelance and Permanent."

However, the agency will have its own core team in-house. Leonard said they are close to hiring a creative technology partner and are looking for senior creative talent. "We want to scale fast and be prolific," he said.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Connolly…“Are you delivering your message to real people, cookies, or impressions?”

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

Dmexco Decoded: Powering your advertising through technology

MEDIA
Smith… “Brands need to create a fully relevant, cross-channel consumer experience”

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

Dmexco Decoded: Reacting to the rise of social video on Facebook and beyond

MEDIA
Intowow's new tech serves latency-free VPAID content for the first time.

Promoted

September 06, 2017

Video ad-serving that might actually work: the new app reality

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency
Share September 06, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Wavemaker will be the name of the WPP agency formed by the merger of MEC and Maxus.

Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

2 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

The secret to great creative is...account people?

3 The secret to great creative is...account people?

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

4 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

5 100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

6 Your career is a collective effort

Share0 shares

7 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

8 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

9 Sainsbury's Tu launches new brand position 'Be you' in first campaign by Portas

Share0 shares

10 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

8 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares