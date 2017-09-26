Emily Tan
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Less than a quarter of mobile media planners are verifying data

Only 24% of mobile media planners are using third-party verification providers to verify the data they rely on, a study has found.

Less than a quarter of mobile media planners are verifying data

This finding is based on a survey of more than 150 mobile ad buyers in the UK by location-based data company GroundTruth in conjunction with ExchangeWire.

Nevertheless 70% plan to use a third party to validate their mobile location data and the number of mobile media planners engaging third-party verification companies is expected to increase to 45% in the next year.

When asked about the primary benefit of independent measurement, there is a disparity between mobile media planners using third-party measurement providers and those who are not.

Over two-fifths (42%) of users said the primary benefit of being third-party-verified is being able to instil confidence in their clients that they are getting value for their money. For those not using third-party providers, the figure is only 29%. 

In addition to this, over a third (36%) of those currently using third-party verification say the primary benefit is being able to provide transparency.

Many advertisers are turning to location data to understand more about their audiences. Media buyers say they evaluate location campaigns on the ability to build accurate audiences (43%) and by validating the accuracy of location targeting (39%).

However, while the respondents currently working with third-party providers were generally happy with their ability to track viewability (61% are very satisfied) and brand safety (58% are very satisfied), there is still work to be done when it comes to the validation of fraud measurement where only 43% are very satisfied.

"There is still much to be done to meet the industry demand for higher standards and to encourage mobile media buyers to fully utilise the third-party measurement tools available to them," Theo Theodorou, general manager of GroundTruth EMEA, said. "As agencies ad marketers seek to provide clients with confidence they are getting value for their money and robust brand safety, greater transparency is essential."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

Promoted

Added 25 minutes ago

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

AGENCY
A new metric for FMCG marketers
Added 19 hours ago
Richie Kelly, CEO, Adimo

A new metric for FMCG marketers

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #44: Ali Hanan on Dove, IKEA and Levi's

AGENCY
Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

Promoted

September 26, 2017

Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

MOST READ
TRENDING
Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy
Share
September 25, 2017 Emily Tan

1 Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

Unilever is unveiling a new framework for its marketers that will form the backbone of its brand strategies going forward.

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

2 We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

3 Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

4 'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

5 Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

6 John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Share0 shares

7 Publicis Groupe poaches Ogilvy's Annette King to run UK as CEO

Share0 shares

8 Publicis and WPP are takeover targets and Accenture 'looks a credible buyer', bank says

Share0 shares

9 Uber loses licence in London

Share0 shares

10 American Airlines and MediaCom debut geofencing in motion ad campaign

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Why creative people have lost their way
Shares0

4 Why creative people have lost their way

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

5 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

6 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

7 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

10 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted