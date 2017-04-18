Lida promotes Claire Cootes to MD

Cootes (l) and Goodman

In her new role Cootes will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the agency and report to chief executive Victoria Fox. She will drive the agency’s culture and its expanded offering for clients.

Cootes will continue to be the senior lead on O2, although Lida has brought in Annabel Mackie to take over day-to-day leadership as managing partner.

Prior to joining Lida in November 2013, Coots worked at The Bio Agency, OgilvyOne and Iris.

Fox said: "Claire has big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt she will step up brilliantly to this challenge. As we grow our Lida offering, Claire has the breadth of skills and depth of knowledge as well as charm to help us succeed on this journey."

Goodman’s departure to New York follows Lida’s purchase of digital customer experience shop MCD Partners last March. Goodman will now launch Lida New York, which does not yet have any clients or staff. The agency will sit alongside MCD Partners and Goodman will continue to report to Fox.

At Lida since 2010, Goodman was promoted to managing director in July 2014. He previously worked at Kitcatt Nohr Alexander Shaw (now part of DigitasLBi) for five years and Harrison Troughton Wunderman (now Wunderman).

Fox said: "We couldn’t choose anyone better to build a successful and fully rounded Lida offering in the US. Jonathan has Lida in his blood and a brilliant track record of driving and growing client revenue."