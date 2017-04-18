Maisie McCabe
Added 21 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lida promotes Claire Cootes to MD

Lida has promoted managing partner Claire Cootes to managing director of its London agency, replacing Jonathan Goodman who has been appointed founding partner of Lida New York.

Cootes (l) and Goodman
Cootes (l) and Goodman

In her new role Cootes will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the agency and report to chief executive Victoria Fox. She will drive the agency’s culture and its expanded offering for clients.

Cootes will continue to be the senior lead on O2, although Lida has brought in Annabel Mackie to take over day-to-day leadership as managing partner.

Prior to joining Lida in November 2013, Coots worked at The Bio Agency, OgilvyOne and Iris.

Fox said: "Claire has big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt she will step up brilliantly to this challenge. As we grow our Lida offering, Claire has the breadth of skills and depth of knowledge as well as charm to help us succeed on this journey."

Goodman’s departure to New York follows Lida’s purchase of digital customer experience shop MCD Partners last March. Goodman will now launch Lida New York, which does not yet have any clients or staff. The agency will sit alongside MCD Partners and Goodman will continue to report to Fox.

At Lida since 2010, Goodman was promoted to managing director in July 2014. He previously worked at Kitcatt Nohr Alexander Shaw (now part of DigitasLBi) for five years and Harrison Troughton Wunderman (now Wunderman).

Fox said: "We couldn’t choose anyone better to build a successful and fully rounded Lida offering in the US. Jonathan has Lida in his blood and a brilliant track record of driving and growing client revenue."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal
Share April 18, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal

Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to bring Virgin Media to AdSmart, Sky's targeted ad network.

Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

2 Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

3 Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

4 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

5 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

6 How Arby's doubled its Facebook shares by playing with gamers

Share0 shares

7 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

8 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

9 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares

10 Ogilvy & Mather hires creative duo to oversee art direction

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans
Shares0

3 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever
Shares0

5 Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

Sky reports slower rise in ad revenue

Sky reports slower rise in ad revenue

A view from Dave Trott: Sniffing out the problem

A view from Dave Trott: Sniffing out the problem

Marketing in the age of outrage

Marketing in the age of outrage

Lastminute.com teams up with Spotify to soundtrack travel adventures

Lastminute.com teams up with Spotify to soundtrack travel adventures

News UK to promote Europcar across The Sun and Virgin Radio

News UK to promote Europcar across The Sun and Virgin Radio

More