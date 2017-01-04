Matthew Chapman
LinkUK hires TalkTalk's Matt Bird to head up BT Wi-Fi kiosk roll-out

LinkUK, the joint venture between Intersection and Primesight that is replacing BT phone booths with Wi-Fi kiosks, has appointed Matt Bird as its general manager.

Matt Bird is heading up the LInkUK joint venture
Bird has been brought on board for his deep knowledge of the telecoms and technology industries and was hired from TalkTalk, where he was director of operations.

As general manager Bird is responsible for the vision, strategy and execution of the project and will oversee the deployment of the kiosks, which are called Links, across UK cities.

The kiosks are a result of Primesight teaming up with urban experience company Intersection, a company backed by Google owner Alphabet, and they have already been introduced in New York as part of a LinkNYC scheme.

Matt Bird said "LinkUK from BT marks a significant step forward in developing the UK as a hub for technology.

"Our sister project in New York, LinkNYC, has been a huge success. LinkUK takes the best from this experience to benefit residents, businesses and visitors to the UK."

The LinkUK concept helped Primesight to win the outdoor contract for BT’s phone boxes from JCDecaux in a deal tha will provide consumers with free wi-fi and calls from the kiosks.

The ultra-fast Wi-Fi kiosks will be installed on major high streets beginning this year.

Links will allow users to access up to 1Gbps Wi-Fi and provide free UK landline and mobile phone calls, and mobile device charging, along with access to maps, directions and local services.

The kiosks are replacing BT payphones in a move designed to equip the UK’s city streets for the 21st century.

January 04, 2017

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

January 03, 2017

