Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Liz Nottingham joins R/GA London

Liz Nottingham, the former regional HR director for Western Europe at Starcom Mediavest Group, has joined R/GA London as its executive HR director for EMEA.

Liz Nottingham joins R/GA London

Nottingham worked at the Publicis Groupe shop for eight-and-a-half years. Before this, she was at Grey London for four years.

At Starcom, Nottingham helped to change the way the agency bring in talent and pulled together top learning and development programs. Such initiatives meant that the agency was in The Sunday Times Top 100 rankings for three years.

It was also awarded the Mumsnet Gold Family Friendly awards for its "creative and leading edge work around parents".

At R/GA London, Nottingham will report to Matt Lodder, the executive vice president managing director for R/GA EMEA. She takes over from Jenny Piggot, who has left after eight years, today.

Lodder said: "Diversity has always been critical to our success at R/GA, but none more so than now. As the company continues to broaden our core offerings to include consulting, venture studios and connected spaces, it has become more important than ever."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row
Share January 19, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

Academy, Blink, Rattling Stick and RSA Films are among 15 production companies that have hit out at the IPA's suggestion that ad agencies should be allowed to compete against them in the same pitch.

I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

2 I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

3 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

4 George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

5 A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

6 IPA and production company row gathers steam

Share0 shares

7 Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Share0 shares

8 Russell Ramsey to leave JWT

Share0 shares

9 Bedwood and Silcox open creative shop

Share0 shares

10 Advertisers can now target YouTube ads with data from Google Accounts

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

5 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Havas London wins Carling creative account

Havas London wins Carling creative account

Tabloids, brands and the government are out of touch with UK adults

Tabloids, brands and the government are out of touch with UK adults

Ford hires Apple Retail marketing boss Tariq as chief brand officer

Ford hires Apple Retail marketing boss Tariq as chief brand officer

Rimmel London celebrates individuality with new brand positioning and campaign

Rimmel London celebrates individuality with new brand positioning and campaign

Lastminute.com Group picks FCB Inferno

Lastminute.com Group picks FCB Inferno

More