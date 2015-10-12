London City Airport is in London - but Heathrow is not, ASA decides

London City Airport: close to landmarks like the O2

The ad, created by Bygraves Bushell Valladares & Sheldon and heard last June on the online stream of a London radio station, read:

"Business or pleasure, time is on your side when you fly from London City Airport ... Fly with British Airways or Flybe from Edinburgh, or from Glasgow with British Airways, to the only airport actually located in the city of London.

"Get closer to the heart of London. From landing to the City or the West End in under 40 minutes. London City Airport. Fast, punctual and actually in London."

After one person complained that the claims about the location were misleading, London City Airport Ltd said in response that they were based on the fact that London City has a postcode in the London postal town (E16 2PX) – which is used as one definition of the boundaries of inner London.

London’s largest airport, Heathrow, in contrast, has a Twickenham postcode, TW6 2GW, although it is also in Greater London, in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

London’s other three major nominal airports, meanwhile – Gatwick, Stansted and Luton – are in West Sussex, Essex and Bedfordshire respectively.

The ad watchdog accepted London City’s explanation and did not uphold the complaint.

A spokeswoman for Heathrow told Campaign that it understood the technical basis for the claim and did not consider it necessary to challenge, but maintained that Heathrow was the "best connected" airport in London.

Heathrow’s terminals 2 and 3 can be reached in 15 minutes by train from London Paddington, while London City is a 21-minute ride on the DLR from Bank station.