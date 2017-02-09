Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

London Dungeon sorry for morbid Valentine's Day jokes

The London Dungeon has apologised for a "dark" Valentine's Day campaign on social media that joked about dead prostitutes and murderers.

London Dungeon has deleted its jokey tweets about murder, prostitutes and STDs
London Dungeon has deleted its jokey tweets about murder, prostitutes and STDs

Yesterday the Merlin Entertainments attraction posted a series of tweets in the style of the "Parental Advisory" logo used to warn users about violent or pornographic content.

The risqué tweets, which used the hashtag #ValentinesDay, included a joke about dead prostitutes, Jack the Ripper, and sexually transmitted disease.

The posts provoked several complaints by Twitter users who saw the ads. This prompted London Dungeon to delete the offending tweets and post an apology message today.

A London Dungeon spokeswoman told Campaign the ads had been created in-house.

She said: "We apologise that our social posts caused offence. Our ‘Dark Valentine’ campaign was a range of posts aimed to highlight the darker side of history and create debate and conversation.

"As a brand we strive to entertain our guests so they can enjoy the London Dungeon experience – both in our attraction and on social media. However on this occasion we recognise that some of the topics many felt were inappropriate and therefore we apologise for any offence caused.

"Our brand tone of voice tends to divide audiences, however we recognise that we’ve upset some people and for that we’re very sorry."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016
Share February 09, 2017

1 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

The Power 100 is the definitive guide to the marketing industry's brightest stars.

Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

2 Jaguar Land Rover suspends UK digital ads after 'terror funding' claims

Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

3 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

4 Valentine's Day: the best (and worst) ads by brands

Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

5 Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

6 Kitcatt Nohr founders kick off £8.5m High Court case against Publicis Groupe

Share0 shares

7 Boots hands £80m UK creative account to Ogilvy

Share0 shares

8 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online advertising

Share0 shares

9 Why Sonos went dark for the Grammys

Share0 shares

10 SNL mocks political ads from Super Bowl LI with bruising Cheetos sketch

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

3 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

MDC to sell $95m stake to Goldman Sachs

MDC to sell $95m stake to Goldman Sachs

When earnouts go wrong: how to make sure it doesn't happen to you

When earnouts go wrong: how to make sure it doesn't happen to you

London Dungeon sorry for morbid Valentine's Day jokes

London Dungeon sorry for morbid Valentine's Day jokes

Watch: Inside the Good Housekeeping Institute for magazine's 95th anniversary

Watch: Inside the Good Housekeeping Institute for magazine's 95th anniversary

Subway campaign offers cookies for cookies

Subway campaign offers cookies for cookies

More