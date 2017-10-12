Georgina Brazier
London Transport Museum showcases 100 years of women's poster art

The Poster Girls exhibition celebrates a century of art and design, marking 100 year since women's suffrage in the UK.

With over 130 posters and original artworks on display, the new exhibition celebrates female poster artists and reveals the hidden stories behind their work. 

Sam Mullins, director at London Transport Museum, said: "By theming our latest poster exhibition around the work of female artists and designers, we are providing a new filter through which to appreciate the museum’s world-class poster collection.

"It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the changing social, economic and political conditions that affected women’s lives and work over the last century – which is rather fitting as we approach the centenary in 2018 of votes for women."

The exhibition runs until January 2019 and the museum will run a series of talks and events across the next year to complement it. 

