Revamped Piccadilly lights prepare to illuminate the West End

Samsung, Coca-Cola and Hyundai are continuing their presence on the site; three more permanent slots have yet to be filled ahead of the autumn launch.

On the new screen, the brands will switch between each position in a 30-minute cycle. At the end of each run, one ad will take over the entire site before the rotation begins again. Each of the six brands will take over the full screen in turn.